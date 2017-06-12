Twila Van Leer: Family history jigsaw puzzle reveals cousin Adrian
A Civil War photo shows member of the Massachusetts 38th Infantry, none identified. Adrian Ruggles served in the unit for most of the war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC