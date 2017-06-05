Three vie for a pair of seats on Linc...

Three vie for a pair of seats on Lincolnville Board of Selectmen

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Herald Gazette

Sandy Delano, Jon Fishman and Josh Gerritsen are running for two three-year seats on the Lincolnville Board of Selectmen. Each candidate was asked about their priorities, why they are running for the Board of Selectmen and their views on Lincolnville Harbor, the new wastewater plant and sewer district at Lincolnville Beach, town spending and property taxes, and on asking residents for their opinions on marijuana retail and social clubs in Lincolnville.

