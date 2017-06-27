This girl is telling her family story...

This girl is telling her family story - a story of chocolate

20 hrs ago Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

A sweet bribe and some help from her tech-savvy dad got 11-year-old Naomi Silverman of San Jose started on a family genealogy project that earned her a trip to Israel and first place in an international competition. Naomi won top honors earlier this month in the North America, Australia and South Africa category at the My Family Story competition run by the Tel Aviv-based Museum of Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot.

