The search started with a tombstone. It will end with a reunion 73 years in the making
Despite many obstacles and 73 years having passed, Woodie Ann Vaughns, of Shreveport, La., will soon be reunited with her mother's family in Conway. Her mother, Elizabeth Johnson, married Woodrow Vaughn, a military man.
