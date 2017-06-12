The dead in Deerfield's 'Old Colored ...

The dead in Deerfield's 'Old Colored Cemetery' will finally be put to rest

A 3-acre plot, known on state maps only as the "Old Colored Cemetery," became the final resting place for as many as 300 blacks - a Union soldier, veterans of both world wars and a freed slave among them . Now, with a newly awarded $400,000 state grant, Deerfield Beach plans to honor them all and erect a memorial park in the field on the southwest corner of Southeast Second Avenue and Fourth Street.

