The Atlantic says a Mormon pioneer fa...

The Atlantic says a Mormon pioneer family could be key in a cancerous genetic mutation

LDS genealogy linking to the pioneers revealed the common denominator, allowing scientists to find the disease before it grew cancerous. Hundreds of Utah residents know they descended from Mormon pioneer ancestors Lyman and Aurelia Hinman.

Chicago, IL

