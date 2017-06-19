Solano County Genealogy Society honors longtime volunteer
For decades of work archiving and assisting families with their personal histories, the Solano County Genealogy Society honored their “matriarch of the library” Monday. Mayor Len Augustine declared June 19 Ruth Setterquist Day at a gathering held for her at the genealogy society's library upstairs at Old Town Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC