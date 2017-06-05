'Shadowhunters' Summer Premiere Recap: Sebastian Arrives and Clary Learns the Truth About Jace

The summer premiere of Shadowhunters season 2, titled "Mea Maxima Culpa," picks up just days after the events of the winter finale , with Jace reveling in the information that not only does he have pure angel blood pumping through his veins but also that Clary is not his sister. Elsewhere, Izzy is still recovering from her addiction to Yin-Fen, and Simon gets used to being a Daywalker.

