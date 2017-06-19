Readington Museums announce summer lecture series

The Readington Museums' popular lecture series returns this summer. All programs take place the following Friday evenings: June 30, July 21, and August 18 from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. Each lecture is held inside the historic Wade-Wyckoff Barn located at the Bouman-Stickney Farmstead with a $5.00 suggested donation for adults.

