Purple Heart awarded to 18-year-old killed in WWII returned to family
A Purple Heart once awarded posthumously to a Butte resident killed in World War II went home with that man's nephew on Sunday after turning up mysteriously at a VFW meeting in Great Falls in January. John Brandley was only 18 years old when he died in action in the Philippines, one of more than 2,000 World War II casualties from Montana and hundreds of thousands from the United States.
