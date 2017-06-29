Paintings of famous family go under the hammer

The oil paintings of book and manuscript collector Sir Thomas Phillipps of Middle Hill, Broadway, Worcestershire, his wife, Lady Henrietta Elizabeth Phillipps and their eldest daughter, Henrietta Elizabeth Molyneux Phillipps. Sir Thomas' portrait sold for A 950, his daughter's portrait by Henry Hawkins, when she was six, made A 1,400 and his wife's portrait, painted when she was 26, made A 420.

