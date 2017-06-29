Norman Macdonald: Records important t...

Norman Macdonald: Records important to genealogy

This month the article from the Cape Breton Genealogy and Historical Association is about the value of cemetery records when doing genealogy research on your family especially for the 1800s. Official birth and death records in Nova Scotia did not begin until 1864 and were discontinued in 1877.

