Master Gardener speaks to James Stewart Chapter NSDAR

Members of the James Stewart Chapter NSDAR were thrilled to have Master Gardener Teresa Frazier Davis, from Carroll County, as our speaker at our May meeting. As a Master Gardener, she is involved in many activities with an emphasis on teaching young children the importance of gardening, plants, the environment, nutrition and the impact that we have on the world.

