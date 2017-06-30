MacFamilyTree 8.2 - Family history fo...

MacFamilyTree 8.2 - Family history for Mac, most beautiful charts ever

Synium Software GmbH today announces MacFamilyTree 8.2, a huge update to their popular genealogy app for macOS. MacFamilyTree offers many ways to explore your personal family history, discover your origins, and how your family has evolved over the course of time.

