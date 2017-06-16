Library planning preservation program

Jackson County Public Library will offer an Indiana Landmarks program on the topic of "Stories Buildings Tell" from 5:45 to 7 p.m. June 23 at the library, 303 W. Second St., Seymour. Laura Renwick, a community preservation specialist with Indiana Landmarks, will speak about how details in buildings can reveal the past and tell stories of the people who occupied them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.