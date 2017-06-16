Library planning preservation program
Jackson County Public Library will offer an Indiana Landmarks program on the topic of "Stories Buildings Tell" from 5:45 to 7 p.m. June 23 at the library, 303 W. Second St., Seymour. Laura Renwick, a community preservation specialist with Indiana Landmarks, will speak about how details in buildings can reveal the past and tell stories of the people who occupied them.
