Leading geneticist says we're ALL related to royalty
We're ALL related to royalty : Leading geneticist explains how 'literally' everyone in Europe has a direct lineage to king who ruled between years 768 and 814 Sir Richard Branson last year boasted of the 'extraordinary family fact' that he was related to Charlemagne, who ruled much of Western Europe for decades Many a celebrity has sought to further boost their credentials by revealing they are descended from kings and queens on genealogy programmes. BBC broadcaster Adam Rutherford said shows like BBC1's Who Do You Think You Are? often try to identify someone in a celebrity's family tree with 'fame or infamy'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC