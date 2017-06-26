Leading geneticist says we're ALL rel...

Leading geneticist says we're ALL related to royalty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

We're ALL related to royalty : Leading geneticist explains how 'literally' everyone in Europe has a direct lineage to king who ruled between years 768 and 814 Sir Richard Branson last year boasted of the 'extraordinary family fact' that he was related to Charlemagne, who ruled much of Western Europe for decades Many a celebrity has sought to further boost their credentials by revealing they are descended from kings and queens on genealogy programmes. BBC broadcaster Adam Rutherford said shows like BBC1's Who Do You Think You Are? often try to identify someone in a celebrity's family tree with 'fame or infamy'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,104 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC