Johnson & Johnson Release: Ph.D., Wins 2017 Dr. Award For Biomedical Research

Award for Biomedical Research, and launched a campaign for champions of science as part of the Dr. Paul Janssen Project - a new year-long, multi-faceted program to recognize the impact of science on humanity. The full breadth of the program will be announced at the Dr. Dr. Wallace won for his pioneering work in the field of mitochondrial genetics, and joins 14 other scientists who have received the Dr. Mitochondrial DNA is genetic material found in mitochondria - tiny power plants within cells - and is passed down exclusively from mothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.