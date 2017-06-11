Holly Richardson: Moms, take some time for you this summer

If you're a mom "in the trenches," I'm pretty sure you know the constant juggling act. Cooking, cleaning, car-pooling, public policy, laundry, rocking babies, schoolwork, more cooking, wife, community involvement, genealogy, dance lesson, sporting events, scrapbooking, PTA, making memories, working - and did I mention cooking? The list is truly endless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.