Ginnie Graham: Taking the steps of admitting a slave-owning ancestry

Attendees watch Katrina Browne's "Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North" documentary at the John Hope Franklin National Reconciliation Symposium on Friday. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World John W. Franklin watches Katrina Browne's "Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North" documentary at the John Hope Franklin National Reconciliation Symposium on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.