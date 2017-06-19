Genealogy Workshop

Genealogy Workshop

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Have you hit a brick wall in your genealogy research? Do you need help interpreting what you've found? Are you just starting out in your family tree research and unsure about the first steps? Drop in for a free workshop session with professional genealogist Victoria Thomas and take the next steps in your research. This drop-in session will be held at Yarmouth History Center on Tuesday, July 11 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC