Genealogy help coming during July
The Tulsa City-County Library's Genealogy Center in July will present its annual Family History Month series featuring a variety of free workshops for new genealogy researchers as well as lifetime enthusiasts. All of the programs, except for two, will be at the Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St., in Frossard Auditorium.
