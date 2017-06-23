Genealogy conference to take place at MCC in July

CRYSTAL LAKE - Those looking to learn more about their family's history are invited to attend an all-day genealogy conference Saturday, July 8. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in McHenry County College's Conference Center, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. The conference is sponsored by the McHenry County Illinois Genealogical Society.

