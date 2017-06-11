Genealogical Society meets June 6

Genealogical Society meets June 6

The Northern Waters Genealogical Society will host the next meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Boulder Junction Community Center, 5392 Park Street. This program will be "Beyond the Basics: Hints to Solve Your Genealogical Brick Walls" with guest speaker, Steve Szabados.

