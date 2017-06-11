Free Juneteenth family program at Atlanta History Center
Theatrical performances, storytelling, a lecture and book signing, and a genealogical research presentation highlight the Atlanta History Center's free Juneteenth family program on June 17 and June 18 commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. At the annual gathering, guests will explore the themes of freedom and family history through talks, stories, and museum theater.
