Fireside Chat focuses on genealogy

MIDDLETOWN >> Anita Crabtree, Lake County's most eminent genealogist, will be speaker for the Fireside Chat at Gibson Museum on Saturday, June 10. Her presentation will be enjoyed by those already practiced in tracing their family ancestry, as well as people who have thought genealogy might be interesting but haven't known where to start. She will offer a variety of tips for beginners and share her experience and methods of getting through the “brick walls” that can be a challenge in tracing back a family line.

