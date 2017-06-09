Documentary about Les Filles du Roi- ...

Documentary about Les Filles du Roi- Daughters of the King

Two-thirds of French Canadians are descended from 800 women who arrived in New France in the 1660s. They are collectives known to history as Les Filles du Roi .

Chicago, IL

