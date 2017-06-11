DNA testing links local man to brother he never knew he had
Gardner resident Louis Morrow, 83 , met his brother Bob Haggerty, 74, for the first time ever on May 5. Recent DNA tests connected the two, who previously never knew they even had a brother. Submitted photo Rick Poppiz Special to The Gardner News In August 2016, while watching a TV ad for ancestry DNA testing, Karin Livella, Gardner, made an offhand remark to her husband that she might like to do that test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC