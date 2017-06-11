DNA testing links local man to brothe...

DNA testing links local man to brother he never knew he had

Gardner resident Louis Morrow, 83 , met his brother Bob Haggerty, 74, for the first time ever on May 5. Recent DNA tests connected the two, who previously never knew they even had a brother. Submitted photo Rick Poppiz Special to The Gardner News In August 2016, while watching a TV ad for ancestry DNA testing, Karin Livella, Gardner, made an offhand remark to her husband that she might like to do that test.

