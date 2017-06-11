DNA testing links local man to brother he never knew he had

Gardner resident Louis Morrow, 83 , met his brother Bob Haggerty, 74, for the first time ever on May 5. Recent DNA tests connected the two, who previously never knew they even had a brother. Submitted photo Rick Poppiz Special to The Gardner News In August 2016, while watching a TV ad for ancestry DNA testing, Karin Livella, Gardner, made an offhand remark to her husband that she might like to do that test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.