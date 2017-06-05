Designation ensures future of 150-yea...

Designation ensures future of 150-year-old Bowie County cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

At more than 150 years old, Sand Hill Cemetery in Simms is now the fourth Bowie County burial area to receive the designation of a Historic Texas Cemetery. "What this means, this cemetery is less likely to fall into disrepair, become neglected or endangered," state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, said at the designation ceremony Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC