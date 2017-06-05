Connect with your family on Genealogy Day
A genealogy enthusiast is urging Vermonters to connect with their relatives on Aug. 9 with a free event, Ceal Moran's Genealogy Day Get Together. Moran, a longtime member of the French Canadian Genealogy Society, said the event started as a sort of family reunion, and grew into a day where people are encouraged to connect with family members and remember loved ones who have died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williston Observer.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
