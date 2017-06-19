Charles Dance and Clare Balding to trace family histories
Charles Dance, Clare Balding and Ruby Wax are among the stars hoping to uncover their family secrets in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?. The popular genealogy show returns for a 14th series this summer with a varied line-up of famous faces hoping to discover all about the unexplored branches of their family trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC