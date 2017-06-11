Center for Jewish History presents Li...

Center for Jewish History presents Liberty and Facts: Isaiah Berlin in the Age of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Recognized as one of the 20th century's preeminent political philosophers and historian of ideas, the polymathic Isaiah Berlin was a celebrated British essayist, raconteur and scholar. An alumnus of Oxford University's Corpus Christi College, Berlin was most famous for his influential lecture and paper "Two Concepts of Liberty," in which he explored pluralism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC