Books: Events for week of June 18

Introduction to Genealogy: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn how to conduct genealogical research, which types of records are used to track a family's history, which databases the library offers to assist research and what types of resources the Genealogy Department has to help fill the gaps in the family tree. To register, call 231-3751.

