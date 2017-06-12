Aghjayan to Lead Armenian Genealogy W...

Aghjayan to Lead Armenian Genealogy Workshops at NAASR

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Groong

BELMONT, Mass.-Researcher George Aghjayan will lead a series of genealogy workshops beginning on, June 22, at 7 p.m., at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research Center, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, Mass. 02478.  Subsequent meetings on Thursdays June 29, July 13, and July 20 , with additional sessions being planned for the fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC