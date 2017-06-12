Aghjayan to Lead Armenian Genealogy Workshops at NAASR

BELMONT, Mass.-Researcher George Aghjayan will lead a series of genealogy workshops beginning on, June 22, at 7 p.m., at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research Center, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, Mass. 02478. Subsequent meetings on Thursdays June 29, July 13, and July 20 , with additional sessions being planned for the fall.

