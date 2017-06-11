a Wea re transforming what a library meansa
When Cathy Beaudoin started working at the Dover Public Library in 1975, the building dealt exclusively in books, magazines and other print sources. Fast forward nearly 40 years, and Beaudoin is guiding the library through a turbulent technological time by updating how the city department does business, attracts customers and remains a vital part of the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC