a False factsa focus of talk

Many family researchers create "false facts" by failing to cite their sources. Join librarian and genealogist Ann Palmer for a primer on documenting discoveries at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Palmer will focus on citing media such as the internet, books, magazines, newspapers, Bibles, interviews and cemeteries, as well as hand-written information on scraps of paper, to document your research.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
