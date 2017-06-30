a False factsa focus of talk

Friday Jun 30

Many family researchers create "false facts" by failing to cite their sources. Join librarian and genealogist Ann Palmer for a primer on documenting discoveries at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Palmer will focus on citing media such as the internet, books, magazines, newspapers, Bibles, interviews and cemeteries, as well as hand-written information on scraps of paper, to document your research.

