Way Back When... 1812

Of Davenport Ridge, born in New Canaan, Oct. 30, 1817; ordained ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church, 1843; deacon in Plymouth Church, Brooklyn, 1857; in New Canaan Church 1867; author of Genealogy of Davenport Family, 1851, enlarged edition 1876; corresponding member of New England Hist. Gen. Society, etc.

