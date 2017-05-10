Users can discover their family histo...

Users can discover their family history at the Library

Thursday May 11 Read more: East Texas Review

The Tyler Public Library is inviting all to explore the world's largest collection of free family trees, genealogy records and resources on FamilySearch.org . For those curious about their family history, presenter Scott Fitzgerald will host a presentation on Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m., to learn about this great resource and how to trace family roots.

