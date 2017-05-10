Users can discover their family history at the Library
The Tyler Public Library is inviting all to explore the world's largest collection of free family trees, genealogy records and resources on FamilySearch.org . For those curious about their family history, presenter Scott Fitzgerald will host a presentation on Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m., to learn about this great resource and how to trace family roots.
