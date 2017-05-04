The Taylors of Tabernacle

The Taylors of Tabernacle

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: University of Pennsylvania

Catalog Record: The Taylors of Tabernacle : the history of a family, including the genealogy of its descendants with biographical sketches and family journals with daily accounts of life in Haywood County, Tennessee, for over a century The Taylors of Tabernacle : the history of a family, including the genealogy of its descendants with biographical sketches and family journals with daily accounts of life in Haywood County, Tennessee, for over a century. Catalog Search Bibliographic search of all HathiTrust items Experimental Search Full-text search of a small subset of HathiTrust items Use * or ? to search for alternate forms of a word.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Pennsylvania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr 9 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC