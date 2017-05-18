Surge in interest in Derry ancestry
There has been a surge in the number of people tracing their local ancestry, local genealogist Brian Mitchell has claimed. People from around the world are accessing the local council's database of Derry genealogy to find vital clues to their ancestry.
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
