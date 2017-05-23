Soldier killed at Battle of the Somme...

Soldier killed at Battle of the Somme finally laid to rest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gazetteherald.co.uk

A RYEDALE soldier who was killed at the Battle of the Somme more than 100 years ago has finally been laid to rest. Private Henry Parker, from Weaverthorpe, of the 5th Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, was killed during an incremental advance towards the enemy trenches on September 26, 1916 - three days short of his 23rd birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gazetteherald.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC