Soldier killed at Battle of the Somme finally laid to rest
A RYEDALE soldier who was killed at the Battle of the Somme more than 100 years ago has finally been laid to rest. Private Henry Parker, from Weaverthorpe, of the 5th Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, was killed during an incremental advance towards the enemy trenches on September 26, 1916 - three days short of his 23rd birthday.
