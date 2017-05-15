Robert Long to speak at Decoration Day

Robert Long to speak at Decoration Day

Read more: Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Robert Sterling Long will present The History of the Gray Rock Community and Cemetery at the annual Gray Rock Cemetery Decoration Day at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. His family has lived in the gray rock community since 1954, and he has been involved in historical and genealogy research of the area for many years.

