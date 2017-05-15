Robert Long to speak at Decoration Day
Robert Sterling Long will present The History of the Gray Rock Community and Cemetery at the annual Gray Rock Cemetery Decoration Day at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. His family has lived in the gray rock community since 1954, and he has been involved in historical and genealogy research of the area for many years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC