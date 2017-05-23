Review: Victorian Slum House reveals ...

Review: Victorian Slum House reveals what's changed, and what hasn't

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Reality Blurred

There's a simple but spectacular special effect in the first episode of Victorian Slum House , PBS' latest living history show. The host, Michael Mosley, is talking to the camera and walking through present-day London, when the building or street he's standing in front of dissolves and is replaced by a photograph of the exact same place in the late 1800s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reality Blurred.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC