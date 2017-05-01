Prosperity Hoppina set for Saturday -

Prosperity Hoppina set for Saturday

The Town of Prosperity is about to be Hoppin', celebrating a variety of local arts and crafts stores and more than 35 juried vendors in The Square at Prosperity's Hoppin' Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. May 6. There is something for everyone at Prosperity Hoppin', whether it's the certified 5K run and two-mile walk, architectural and history walking tours, children play zone, food and live music. "We do have a new certified running route this year.

Chicago, IL

