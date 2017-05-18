Professional genealogist to discuss exploring cemetery records
The Solano County Genealogical Society welcomes back genealogist Janice Sellers to its next meeting at 11 a.m. June 3 at the Moose Lodge in Fairfield, 623 Taylor St. Cemetery records can provide a wealth of information and lead genealogists down other paths to finding ancestors. This presentation will focus on identifying the cemeteries in which family members are buried and how to obtain and use the cemetery records to further research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC