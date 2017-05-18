Professional genealogist to discuss exploring cemetery records

The Solano County Genealogical Society welcomes back genealogist Janice Sellers to its next meeting at 11 a.m. June 3 at the Moose Lodge in Fairfield, 623 Taylor St. Cemetery records can provide a wealth of information and lead genealogists down other paths to finding ancestors. This presentation will focus on identifying the cemeteries in which family members are buried and how to obtain and use the cemetery records to further research.

