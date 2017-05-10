Popular Templeton Genealogy Fair set ...

Popular Templeton Genealogy Fair set for June 3 at MSU

For persons interested in genealogy and family history research, Mississippi State's annual free event especially for them is less than a month away. The fourth annual E.O. Templeton Jr. History and Genealogy Fair takes place 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 3 at the university's Mitchell Memorial Library.

