National day to commemorate
The National Sorry Day ceremony held in Taree this morning marked the 20th anniversary of the "Bringing them Home" report being tabled in parliament. Representatives from the Birpi community and descendants of the Stolen Generation shared their stories and spoke about the importance of Sorry Day.
