Mississippi Man Researches Family, Discovers Cemetery
Tommy Rawls of Seminary has been able to trace his family tree back to 1645 in England, during the ill-fated reign of King Charles I. But recently he discovered an ancestral connection much closer to home: a family cemetery near Peps Point that dates to the 1800s. Tommy Rawls' first-known ancestor was James Rowles, who emigrated to Virginia in 1667, a year after the great fire of London.
