Mississippi Man Researches Family, Di...

Mississippi Man Researches Family, Discovers Cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Tommy Rawls of Seminary has been able to trace his family tree back to 1645 in England, during the ill-fated reign of King Charles I. But recently he discovered an ancestral connection much closer to home: a family cemetery near Peps Point that dates to the 1800s. Tommy Rawls' first-known ancestor was James Rowles, who emigrated to Virginia in 1667, a year after the great fire of London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Genealogy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence W. McClead Apr '17 Family Serch 1
News Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s... Mar '17 Halton County 1
News I found century-old glass negatives on my paren... Mar '17 Pat 1
Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article Jan '17 lbgc19047 1
Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif... Jan '17 Thomas Milton Tin... 1
News Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06) Jan '17 BirthMotherSearching 3
News All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09) Nov '16 Moses 1,108
See all Genealogy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Genealogy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC