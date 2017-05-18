Loaded: Coincidences in the Family
Marriage and family therapist Rob Hopcke has studied coincidences in families through his own dramatic experiences and those of his clients. He is the author of the national best-seller, There Are No Accidents: Synchronicity and the Stories of Our Lives , which has been translated into over two dozen languages, and the forthcoming follow-up to this book, Unexpected Pieces of Our Hearts: Synchronicity and The Stories of Our Families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Add your comments below
Genealogy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr '17
|Family Serch
|1
|Ghost sign: Who was G.A. Snider? This history s...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|I found century-old glass negatives on my paren...
|Mar '17
|Pat
|1
|Lower Bucks Genealogists - News Article
|Jan '17
|lbgc19047
|1
|Speaking of DNA and the Middle East Tree of Lif...
|Jan '17
|Thomas Milton Tin...
|1
|Genealogy Query - MEDLEY (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|BirthMotherSearching
|3
|All DNA Traces Back to Original African Black M... (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Moses
|1,108
Find what you want!
Search Genealogy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC