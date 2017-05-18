Loaded: Coincidences in the Family

Marriage and family therapist Rob Hopcke has studied coincidences in families through his own dramatic experiences and those of his clients. He is the author of the national best-seller, There Are No Accidents: Synchronicity and the Stories of Our Lives , which has been translated into over two dozen languages, and the forthcoming follow-up to this book, Unexpected Pieces of Our Hearts: Synchronicity and The Stories of Our Families.

