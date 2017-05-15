Library shelves downtown renovation plans until 2018

Renovations to the Gainesville branch of the Hall County Library System, pictured on Friday, are being shelved for another year while the system works to pull together more funding for a $4 million expansion of the building and its services. There's $1.5 million in the bank to renovate the branch of the Hall County Library System, but plans for the building call for another $500,000 in local money and a $2 million construction grant from the state, according to system Director Lisa MacKinney.

