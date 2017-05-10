Learn about best summer reads with El...

Learn about best summer reads with Elgin Kiwanis

9 hrs ago

On May 9, librarian Tish Calhamer of Gail Borden Public Library will provide a list of this summer's best reads. On May 16, Liz Marston, director of the Elgin History Museum, will present a program on their exhibit "Dairies to Prairies," telling the story of Elgin's dairy heritage.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,225

